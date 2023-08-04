Good morning, baseball fans!

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association released their list of nominees/team winners for this year’s Heart and Hustle Award yesterday. They choose one representative from each team who “demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.”

This is the only award that is solely voted on by former players, and per the MLB announcement, “One player from each Major League team is chosen by the committees based on their passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field.”

While the San Francisco Giants have never had a player win the award overall award, past nominees/team winners include Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford, Hunter Pence, Pablo Sandoval, Andres Torres and many other since its inception in 2005.

This year, the nominee/team winner from the Giants is LaMonte Wade, Jr., a very worthy nominee and a very well-timed announcement, as he scored the only run of yesterday’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with his solo home run.

Pretty good company to be in and pretty well deserved.

What time do the Giants play today?

They do not. I know, it’s weird. It’s Friday, that’s against the natural order of things. But they have a two game series this weekend against the Oakland Athletics, so you can take this time to make your own “Sell The Team” shirt to wear to the Colliseum. #BayAreaUnitedAgainstTerribleOwners