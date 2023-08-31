Good morning, baseball fans!

I saw a pretty cool story yesterday that I wanted to share. Buster and Kristen Posey recently moved their family back to the Bay Area, which is cool in and of itself. Seeing them around the ballpark more will always be a good thing.

But the Bay Area isn’t the only thing Buster is returning to. Posey was unable to complete his degree at Florida State University before being drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2008. But much like his good friend Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, he’s decided to pick it back up later in life and get his degree, as reported by CBS News.

He’ll be switching majors, as he cannot complete his finance degree remotely. Instead, he’ll be working towards a social science degree, with one of his first classes being focused on sports and society.

Posey lists a few reasons that led him to make this decision. A few joking, a few less so. First, he wanted Kristen to no longer be able to claim she was the only one of them with a degree. But also, he wanted to set a good example for his four children, showing them that even though he didn’t need to get his degree, technically, he still did so because it was the right thing to do.

Mike Yastrzemski is quoted in the article, praising Posey’s decision as part of what sets him apart as a good role model. Which is true. Parents across the bay can now and forevermore point to Posey (as well as Yastrzemski, Curry and others) when their aspiring student athletes complain about doing their homework.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants head south to take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game series starting tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT.