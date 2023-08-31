The San Francisco Giants head down south to start a four-game series against the San Diego Padres today.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.09 ERA, 4.04 FIP, with 18 walks to 83 strikeouts in 72.2 innings. His last appearance was in relief in Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves, in which he allowed two runs on two hits in two innings.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander, Pedro Avila, who enters today’s game with a 2.63 ERA, 2.94 FIP with 11 walks to 32 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. Avila has pitched primarily in relief this season, with this being his third start. His last start was in the Padres’ 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, in which he allowed five runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over four and a third innings.

Game #134

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only) (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM