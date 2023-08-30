A day after the San Francisco Giants activated a veteran outfielder while optioning a rookie they ... wait for it ... you’ll never guess it ... activated a veteran outfielder while optioning a rookie.

On Tuesday it was Mitch Haniger and Heliot Ramos. On Wednesday it’s Mike Yastrzemski and Luis Matos.

OF Mike Yastrzemski reinstated from the 10-day Injured List.



OF Luis Matos optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame yesterday. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 30, 2023

Yaz, who has been sidelined for exactly a month, has dealt with injuries all years but has been a critical part of the team when healthy, hitting .233/.314/.439 for a 105 wRC+, while playing quality defense at all three spots in the outfield. His talent, demeanor, and leadership will undoubtedly be a boost for a team that has been searching for spark plugs anywhere that they can find them. So it will be great to have him back.

It’s a tough break for Matos, who has been playing quite well lately. Since returning from Sacramento, Matos is 7-22 with a home run, four doubles, a walk, and a critical outfield assist in Monday’s win. The future is exceptionally bright for the 21 year old, and I’m sure we’ll see him back in San Francisco this year, especially with rosters expanding on Friday.

More tough roster decisions are on the horizon, with Brandon Crawford expected to return this week and Michael Conforto presumably coming back sometime in September. Even with the additional roster spots, some exciting young players are going to be pushed out for a while.

But regardless, we welcome the exciting and very helpful return of Yastrzemski, who slots right into Wednesday’s lineup, playing right field and batting sixth.