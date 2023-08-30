The San Francisco Giants seek the sweep today as they close out this series against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.51 ERA, 3.35 FIP, with 27 walks to 163 strikeouts in a league-leading 174.1 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in which he allowed five runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout in five and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, who enters today’s game with a 5.06 ERA, 4.46 FIP, with 39 walks to 108 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. His last start was in the Reds’ 10-8 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in which he allowed five runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts in three and two thirds innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Thairo Estrada, 2B Wilmer Flores, DH Joc Pederson, LF Patrick Bailey, C Mike Yastrzemski, RF Paul DeJong, SS Wade Meckler, CF Casey Schmitt, 3B

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Reds

TJ Friedl, CF Spencer Steer, 2B Elly De La Cruz, SS Nick Martini, DH Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B Nick Senzel, LF Will Benson, RF Noelvi Marte, 3B Luke Maile, C

P: Hunter Greene, RHP

Game #133

Who: San Francisco Giants (69-63) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-66)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM