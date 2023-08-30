The San Francisco Giants seek the sweep today as they close out this series against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.51 ERA, 3.35 FIP, with 27 walks to 163 strikeouts in a league-leading 174.1 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in which he allowed five runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout in five and a third innings.
He’ll be facing off against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, who enters today’s game with a 5.06 ERA, 4.46 FIP, with 39 walks to 108 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. His last start was in the Reds’ 10-8 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in which he allowed five runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts in three and two thirds innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Wilmer Flores, DH
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Patrick Bailey, C
- Mike Yastrzemski, RF
- Paul DeJong, SS
- Wade Meckler, CF
- Casey Schmitt, 3B
P: Logan Webb, RHP
Reds
- TJ Friedl, CF
- Spencer Steer, 2B
- Elly De La Cruz, SS
- Nick Martini, DH
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B
- Nick Senzel, LF
- Will Benson, RF
- Noelvi Marte, 3B
- Luke Maile, C
P: Hunter Greene, RHP
Game #133
Who: San Francisco Giants (69-63) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-66)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 12:45 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
