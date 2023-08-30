Good morning, baseball fans!

On Monday night, Concord’s own Kyle Harrison made his Oracle Park debut with the San Francisco Giants, and what a home debut it was. Three hits, two walks and 11 strikeouts in six and a third innings. That’s the kind of start that turns heads, and rightfully so.

The Giants social media team was with Harrison’s family as they mad their way through Oracle Park to watch him debut for the home crowd, and it was a lot of fun to watch. His mom was so engrossed in every pitch that she didn’t even realize how many he’d struck out until he got his 10th, at which point she called a very proud grandfather to relay the news.

When manager Gabe Kapler pulled him in the seventh inning, Harrison received a standing ovation, and Kapler told him to soak it in. And he earned every bit of the accolades from his hometown fans, family and friends in attendance.

Afterwards, Harrison was presented with the ball from his first strikeout at home, as well as the corresponding “K” board, the lineup card, and tons of hugs and cheers from his friends and family. Just a really heartwarming moment all around.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants seek a sweep as they wrap up this series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon at 12:45 p.m. PT.