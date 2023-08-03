Bullpen brilliance

The San Francisco Giants received a fair amount of criticism for remaining stagnant at the trade deadline, opting against trading a top prospect for a short-term boost, or a quality basket of prospects for a marginal upgrade.

Farhan Zaidi, when addressing this criticism, shrugged, said that bullpen games aren’t the team’s desired mode, but that damn, they sure are good at them.

The bullpen, as if to provide evidence to support their president, did, as the kids say, the damn thing.

And that’s how the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 on Thursday afternoon, taking a four-game series from their free-falling division rival, winning their seventh game in nine attempts, competing in their sixth one-run game in the last week, and staying atop the Wild Card standings, and within reach of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pretty good day.

Six pitchers combining for a shutout isn’t exactly how you draw it up, but if the Giants have proved anything this year, it’s that there are many, many, many different ways to win a baseball game.

I mean, there’s only one: score more runs than your opponent. But much like a build your own burger at McDonald’s, the combinations to get to that end result are endless.

And so we started with Scott Alexander, the third-string opener thrust into duty thanks to John Brebbia’s injury and Ryan Walker throwing 33 pitches on Tuesday night. Aided by a deliciously-turned double play from an infield defense that clearly denies any allegations of being related to 2022’s defense, Alexander needed just seven pitches to face the minimum in the first.

He gave way to Tristan Beck, who just might be the Logan Webb of non-glamorous pitching roles. Beck gave up just two baserunners (one of which was a 63.3-mph single) in four innings, erasing one of them with a double play he helped turn. Against a team that ranks in the top 10 in runs per game, Beck needed just 14, 12, 14, and 8 pitches to get through his innings. The Diamondbacks did not look even remotely comfortable against him. And that infield defense I mentioned? Here it is again.

Muy fácil para Isan ‍ pic.twitter.com/5sbj744lWW — SF Gigantes (@SFGigantes) August 3, 2023

Beck brings us to an important point: are we sure the Giants can’t win with these hybrid starter-relievers? The traditionalists keep hammering away about how an increased rotation is necessary in the playoffs but ... is it? The only tangible difference between the regular season and the postseason is more rest between games, which would seem to make bullpen games even more feasible.

Or, put another way, would you rather have 5-6 innings of Jack Flaherty or Michael Lorenzen, or 1-2 innings of Walker or Alexander, followed by 3-4 innings of Beck?

While Beck was mowing down batters and you were chewing on that question, LaMonte Wade Jr. gave the Giants the only offense they would need, with one of just two hits for the team.

By the way, here’s Beck’s line over his last 6 outings: 15.1 innings, 8 hits, 3 walks, 1 run, 11 strikeouts.

Dreaming of an expanded role? Don’t.

Kap is content keeping Tristan Beck in his current role rather than upping his innings pic.twitter.com/o1PXZCnblJ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 3, 2023

Sean Manaea pitched two-thirds of an inning. I have no clue what his role is or what it should be but there’s no denying that he’s pitching well right now.

Luke Jackson was up next, facing five batters: one walked, one flew out, and three struck out. Injuries have limited Jackson to 13 innings, but talented has limited his opponents to 12 baserunners and 18 strikeouts in those innings.

Taylor Rogers flirted with trouble but pitched a scoreless setup inning, which featured having the wherewithal and toughness to complete a play after getting smoked by a 101.5-mph liner.

Taylor Rogers is tough pic.twitter.com/gRNTAtzboj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 3, 2023

Your favorite could never. Well, maybe they could. But I sure as hell couldn’t.

And then it was Camilo Doval time. Aided by a lovely play from defensive replacement A.J. Pollock, who held Christian Walker to a 362-foot single, Doval closed the door for the Giants 17th one-run victory.

It may not be conventional, but it damn sure works.

Epilogue

This was the 15th time since the turn of the century that the Giants homered in a game that they won 1-0. Because we all enjoy looking back at fun times, here are the other 14.