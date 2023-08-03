The San Francisco Giants wrap up this four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon at Oracle Park.

Getting the start today for the Giants will be left-hander Scott Alexander, who enters today’s game with a 3.13 ERA, 3.21 FIP, with six walks to 18 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched. His last appearance was in the tenth inning of Monday’s 4-3 loss, in which he got an unearned run that gave the Diamondbacks the lead, before the Giants tied it up again in the bottom of the inning.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-handed rookie Brandon Pfaadt, making his ninth start of the year. He enters today’s game with an 8.20 ERA, with 11 walks to 30 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, in which he allowed three runs on eight hits, with a walk and three strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Joc Pederson, DH J.D. Davis, 3B Patrick Bailey, C Michael Conforto, RF Luis Matos, CF Blake Sabol, LF Isan Díaz, 2B Casey Schmitt, SS

P: Scott Alexander, LHP

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll, RF Emmanuel Rivera, 3B Tommy Pham, DH Christian Walker, 1B Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., LF Geraldo Perdomo, 2B Nick Ahmed, SS Alek Thomas, CF Carson Kelly, C

P: Brandon Pfaadt, RHP

Game #110

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN