Good morning, baseball fans!

So it’s been about a day and a half since the trade deadline came and went with the San Francisco Giants doing very little to change their current roster. Now that we’ve sat with that for a bit, I wanted to take the temperature of the fans to see how you’re all feeling about it.

I said yesterday that I think it made sense to me to not make any big moves. They aren’t playing well enough to be sure-fire playoff contenders, despite holding onto a Wild Card slot. Nor was there really anyone on the market that warranted giving up the farm for. They aren’t One Guy away from taking the division. But they aren’t doing poorly enough to think the season is a lost cause and hold a Mets-ian fire sale either. So for me, staying put and riding the season out with the group they’ve got makes sense.

But I don’t pretend to speak for anyone else, so what do you think?

Poll What do you think the Giants should have done at the trade deadline? Exactly what they did.

Maybe a few more small moves, but nothing major.

BUY! BUY! BUY!

SELL! SELL! SELL! vote view results 38% Exactly what they did. (132 votes)

45% Maybe a few more small moves, but nothing major. (154 votes)

12% BUY! BUY! BUY! (43 votes)

3% SELL! SELL! SELL! (11 votes) 340 votes total Vote Now

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon at 12:45 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.