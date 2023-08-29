After an exhilarating and invigorating win in the series opener on Monday night, the San Francisco Giants are hosting the Cincinnati Reds tonight for the second game of their three-game series. This is a big one: not only are these games vital for the standings, but a win would give the Giants the season series win over the Reds, which is the first tiebreaker should the teams tie in the Wild Card standings.

Before the game the Giants made a move, reinstating outfielder Mitch Haniger from the 60-day Injured List. To make room for Haniger on the active and 40-man rosters, outfielder Heliot Ramos was optioned to AAA Sacramento, and center fielder Bryce Johnson was designated for assignment.

The Giants are giving the ball to righty Alex Cobb, who makes his 25th start. A first-time All-Star this year, Cobb is 6-5 with a 3.74 ERA, a 3.96 FIP, and 117 strikeouts to 34 walks in 132.1 innings. He hasn’t been his sharpest lately, and got rocked when he faced the Reds last month, so hopefully this is a good bounce-back game for him.

For the Reds it’s lefty Brandon Williamson, who makes his 19th start in his debut MLB season. He’s 4-3 with a 4.18 ERA, a 4.57 FIP, and 82 strikeouts to 33 walks in 92.2 innings. He pitched six shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks his last time out, and gave up two runs in six innings when he faced the Giants in July.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — CF Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B Wilmer Flores (R) — DH Mitch Haniger (R) — LF Patrick Bailey (S) — C J.D. Davis (R) — 1B Paul DeJong (R) — SS Luis Matos (R) — RF Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B

P. Alex Cobb — RHP

Reds

TJ Friedl (L) — CF Spencer Steer (R) — 2B Elly De La Cruz (S) — SS Nick Martini (L) — DH Tyler Stephenson (R) — C Christian Encarnacion-Strand (R) — 1B Will Benson (L) — LF Noelvi Marte (R) — 3B Nick Senzel (R) — RF

P. Brandon Williamson — LHP

Game #132

Who: San Francisco Giants (68-63) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-65)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM