While Harrison is the team’s top pitching prospect, when he graduates from prospect status he’ll likely hand that crown to a fellow lefty, Carson Whisenhunt. A second-round pick in 2022, Whisenhunt flew through the system this year, before an injury brought his breakout campaign to an unfortunate halt.

Elbow injuries are always scary for pitchers, so it was fantastic news on Monday when Giants Senior Director of Player Development Kyle Haines revealed that Whisenhunt is expected to be fully healthy by the start of Spring Training.

Kyle Haines said Carson Whisenhunt is doing well in his rehab for an elbow sprain. He should be ready for a normal spring training. Very good news for a lefty starter who likely would have reached Triple-A this year if he had been healthy. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 28, 2023

Whisenhunt started the year in Low-A, was promoted to High-A after just four games, was promoted to AA after just six games, and was on the verge of a promotion to AAA when he got injured in late July. Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was talking about Whisenhunt as potential MLB depth this year, which tells you everything you need to know about how the organization views him. There’s a good chance he not only debuts, bet becomes a key part of the rotation in 2024. So this is great news.

In other news, the Giants game on Sunday, September 10 against the Colorado Rockies has been flexed to Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

⚾️ The September 10 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball: #SFGiants host #Rockies at a special start time of 8 p.m. ET.



⚾️ Marks the Rockies first appearance on #ESPNSNB since 2019 and second since 2001.



@karlravechespn, @PerezEd, @dcone36, @Buster_ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KRsASYP6Ig — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) August 28, 2023

So, mark your calendars if you had plans to watch or head to the park. The game is now at 5:00 p.m. PT, after originally being scheduled for 1:05.

