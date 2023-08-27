Well, it’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. And after watching a mess on Friday and another mess on Saturday, all I can say is that everyone involved is happy to see this series come to an end. Except the Braves.

The Giants are listening to the fanbase and finally giving right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck a chance to start. Beck has appeared in 28 games in his debut season, fluctuating between a bulk innings guy and a high-leverage reliever ... and everything in between. He’s 3-2 with a 3.34 ERA, a 3.82 FIP, and 57 strikeouts to 18 walks in 67.1 innings. Developed in the Minor Leagues as a starter, the Stanford product has certainly earned the right to try starting, and he’ll be extra motivated: not only is it his first start, but it comes agains the team that drafted him. Hopefully the Giants give him an honest-to-goodness chance here as a starter.

He’s up against a fellow pitcher in their debut season, lefty Jared Shuster, a first-round pick in 2020. Shuster, who has worked exclusively as a starter, is making his 10th appearance, and is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA, a 4.84 FIP, and 25 strikeouts to 22 walks in 45 innings. He struggled his last time out, giving up four runs in 3.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! Hopefully they can win one for once in their life.

Game #130

Who: San Francisco Giants (66-63) vs. Atlanta Braves (84-44)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM