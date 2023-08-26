The San Francisco Giants lost to the Atlanta Braves once again today, 7-3.

The most impressive thing about this game is that the Giants actually managed to keep it fairly close until the eighth inning.

Opener Ryan Walker gave up the lead in the first inning, after walking Austin Riley with two outs, he gave up a double to Matt Olson, (today’s Braves menaces of the day), which allowed Riley to score. Things went much the same in the top of the third, with Ronald Acuna, Jr. singling to lead off the inning before Riley once again walked, and Olson singled in Acuna.

The Giants saw that pattern and decided they liked the look of it, so in the bottom of the third, Austin Slater walked, setting the scene for Wilmer Flores to once again almost single-handedly carry the entire Giants offense, this time with a home run to center field that scored Slater.

Wilmer ties it up pic.twitter.com/3oX2fbNv4I — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 26, 2023

If you like Giants offense, well, that’s unfortunately almost all you’re going to get of that. And it wasn’t for lack of opportunities. In the bottom of the fourth, with two outs, Casey Schmitt singled, followed by a double from Luis Matos, but neither could score. They did put up a bit of a fight in the ninth inning, where Heliot Ramos singled, advanced on defensive indifference, and was brought home by a single from Wade Meckler, his first career RBI.

Walker’s day was over after getting two outs in the second inning, having allowed one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts. This brought in Sean Manaea, who allowed the run in the third inning and another in the fifth, once again from Austin Riley, who homered.

Those were Manaea’s two runs, before he handed the baton to Luke Jackson in the sixth. Jackson gave up his run on a home run from Orlando Arcia, before handing the baton to Taylor Rogers with one out in the seventh. Rogers allowed a single to Olson before being pulled for Jakob Junis in the eighth inning, so he watched that run score from the bench as Junis allowed singles to Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario that scored Rogers’ earned run.

Sean Murphy was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Arcia and Nicky Lopez, who each hit sacrifice flies to score Ozuna and Rosario, giving the Braves their sixth and seventh runs of the day. More than enough to defeat the sleeping Giants’ bats, despite their Avengers-esque rally to get the one run in the ninth.