All that I will say about Saturday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves is that I hope it goes better than Friday’s game between the Giants and Braves did. That would be very nice. I’d like that a lot.

The Giants are turning to an opener, using righty Ryan Walker to start things off. Walker has pitched 34 times in his debut season and is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA, a 3.35 FIP, and 53 strikeouts to 13 walks in 46.1 innings. He’s been used as an opener 10 times, and has a 2.25 ERA in the role. With Alex Wood being the only pitcher used out of the bullpen on Friday, and an off day on Thursday, the Giants have plenty of options after Walker, with Tristan Beck, Jakob Junis, and Sean Manaea all available.

For the Braves it’s lefty Max Fried, who makes just his 10th start in an injury-shortened season. The Cy Young runner-up last year, Fried is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA, a 3.10 FIP, and 45 strikeouts to nine walks in 47.2 innings. So the Giants will have their hands full with him.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans. May it be more fruitful this time around.

Game #129

Who: San Francisco Giants (66-62) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-44)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: FS1 (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM