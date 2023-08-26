Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants may be struggling, but there’s still a lot of excitement around the team, largely because top prospect Kyle Harrison made his debut. The recently-turned 22 year old local lefty debuted on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, and immediately proved he belonged. It wasn’t all roses and sunshine, as he gave up some hard contact and got a rude introduction to the pros from Bryce Harper, but Harrison proved that his stuff plays. He struck out five batters in just 3.1 innings, had some truly nasty stuff, and worked 14 swing-and-misses on just 65 pitches.

And now we know when his next game will be: Monday. Because of Thursday’s off day, the Giants could have pitched Harrison on Sunday for the series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, his home debut will be pushed back by one day, as he’ll pitch on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

This is probably partially due to wanting Harrison to have some rest between starts since he’s still not even stretched out, and partially due to wanting him to not have to face the fire that is the Braves ... a team with an OPS more than .100 points higher than that of the Reds ... and the Reds have a really good offens!

Anyways, mark your calendar. Monday night vs. the Reds. Kyle Harrison makes his home debut.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants play the Braves on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. PT and on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. PT.