The constant shuffle continues for the San Francisco Giants, this time due to another injury. Shortly before starting their weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, the Giants placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to Thursday. Taking his spot on the roster is outfielder Heliot Ramos, who has been recalled just a few days after getting optioned.

Conforto is listed as having a left hamstring strain, as that muscle continues to give issues to not just him, but many of the Giants. While it hasn’t been the debut San Francisco season he had hoped for, his absence will be felt, as he had started to heat up. In his last 13 games, the lefty slugger had hit 15-44 with 4 extra-base hits and 6 walks, good for a 1.083 OPS.

Back comes Ramos, who played just one game in AAA Sacramento before MLB stints. But he dominated that game, hitting 2-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

It’s very clear that the Giants don’t value Ramos the way they value Wade Meckler and Luis Matos, but I remain stubborn in my belief that his ability to hit the ball hard is very important for a team that hits the ball very not-hard. As I mentioned in today’s Minor League round up, Ramos’ home run on Thursday was hit at 110.7 mph, a mark that only seven of the 27 Giants hitters who have put the ball in play this year have hit ... with Ramos being one of those seven. His last stint in the Majors was clearly his best, as he hit 4-15 with 3 extra-base hits and 2 walks, for a .953 OPS. He played last night in El Paso, so it’s unclear if the Conforto news came in early enough for Ramos to get to the ballpark for tonight’s game.

It’s also unclear what the outfield arrangement will be in the interim. I’d guess some alignment of Ramos, Matos, and Austin Slater against lefties, with one of those three joining Meckler and Joc Pederson against righties. Then again, if history is any indication, Mitch Haniger will be activated and replace Ramos by the end of the weekend. The Braves are scheduled to use righty Spencer Strider tonight and lefty Max Fried for Saturday’s game. Sunday’s game is TBD.

In other news, infielder Johan Camargo cleared waivers and has been outrighted to AAA Sacramento, while KNBR’s Danny Emerman has noted that Anthony DeSclafani no longer has a locker at the park (which might just mean the Giants have sent him elsewhere to rehab for the rest of the year).

Anthony DeSclafani, who’s on the 60-day IL, doesn’t have a locker in Giants’ Oracle Park clubhouse. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) August 25, 2023

Heal up, Conforto. Welcome back, Ramos. Try to keep up, fans. More is coming.