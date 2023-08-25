It’s time for a new series, and the San Francisco Giants are playing the Atlanta Braves, who you might remember from, you know ... a few days ago. And also from such hits as “being the best team in baseball.”

So that’s fun.

The Giants will have a slightly altered roster for the game, as outfielder Michael Conforto has been placed on the 10-day Injured List and replaced by fellow outfielder Heliot Ramos, who was just optioned a few days ago.

Taking the mound for the Giants is righty Logan Webb, who makes his 27th start. He’s 9-9 on the year, with a 3.36 ERA, a 3.27 FIP, and 162 strikeouts to 26 walks in 169 innings. His 1.4 walks per 9 innings leads the National League. Webb’s last outing was against the Braves, and he gave up four runs in six innings.

On the other side is righty Spencer Strider, making his 26th start. He’s 14-4 with a 3.57 ERA, a 2.87 FIP, and 227 strikeouts to 46 walks in 146.1 innings. He leads the Majors with that strikeout total and that win total, as well as with his mark of 14.0 strikeouts per 9 innings. His FIP leads the NL, and he struck out 10 Giants in seven shutout innings his last time out.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B Thairo Estrada — 2B Wilmer Flores — DH Joc Pederson — LF Blake Sabol — C J.D. Davis — 3B Paul DeJong — SS Wade Meckler — CF Luis Matos — RF

P. Logan Webb

Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. — RF Michael Harris II — CF Austin Riley — 3B Matt Olson — 1B Marcell Ozuna — DH Eddie Rosario — LF Travis d’Arnaud — C Orlando Arcia — SS Nicky Lopez — 2B

P. Spencer Strider

Game #128

Who: San Francisco Giants (66-61) vs. Atlanta Braves (82-44)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM