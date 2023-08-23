Good morning, baseball fans!

It seems like all the interesting and fairly exciting news from the San Francisco Giants is announced on my days off. Trades! Signings! Debuts! What a wild couple of days it’s been around here.

Alas, I have no breaking news to report, I am the pre-writer after all, doomed to write the articles that will come out well before most reasonable people are even awake. So I’ll leave the exciting things to the guys, instead we can talk about the bummers. Also known as injuries.

With the flurry of roster moves over the last few days, it might have been a little bit difficult to remember who’s where and recovering from what.

Brandon Crawford was moved to the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Saturday, due to left forearm strain.

was moved to the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Saturday, due to left forearm strain. Mark Mathias was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list for his right shoulder strain, this was part of a flurry of moves to make roster space for Kyle Harrison and Ryan Walker yesterday.

was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list for his right shoulder strain, this was part of a flurry of moves to make roster space for Kyle Harrison and Ryan Walker yesterday. Mike Yastrzemski is rehabbing in Arizona, where he is hitting without restrictions, but I imagine they will want him to take his time, after he suffered a setback in his hamstring recovery last week and had to be shut down.

is rehabbing in Arizona, where he is hitting without restrictions, but I imagine they will want him to take his time, after he suffered a setback in his hamstring recovery last week and had to be shut down. John Brebbia , on the 60-day injury list with a lat strain, will begin a rehab assignment in Arizona, where he is expected to pitch an inning.

, on the 60-day injury list with a lat strain, will begin a rehab assignment in Arizona, where he is expected to pitch an inning. Mitch Haniger , who has been on the 60-day injury list since June for a fractured forearm, began a rehab assignment with the Sacramento River Cats yesterday.

, who has been on the 60-day injury list since June for a fractured forearm, began a rehab assignment with the Sacramento River Cats yesterday. A.J. Pollock, on the 10-day injury list with an oblique strain since August 9th, continues to rehab in Arizona and is beginning “light baseball work” this week.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this series against the Philadelphia Phillies today at 1:05 p.m. PT.