The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies this afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.75 ERA, 3.84 FIP, with 34 walks to 113 strikeouts in 127.1 innings pitched. Cobb has gotten roughed up in his last few starts, most recently in the Giants’ 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts in five and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Phillies right-hander Michael Lorenzen, acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers, who enters today’s game with a 3.57 ERA, 3.95 FIP, with 33 walks to 94 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched. His last start was in the Phillies’ 8-7 loss to the Washington Nationals on Friday, in which he allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with a walks and a strikeout in three and a third innings.

Roster Moves: Paul DeJong officially signed with the team today, and will be making his first appearance at shortstop in today’s lineup. Infielder Johan Camargo was designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., DH Thairo Estrada, 2B Wilmer Flores, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Michael Conforto, RF J.D. Davis, 3B Patrick Bailey, C Wade Meckler, CF Paul DeJong, SS

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber, LF Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Bryson Stott, 2B Alec Bohm, 3B J.T. Realmuto, C Brandon Marsh, CF Jake Cave, 1B

P: Michael Lorenzen, RHP

Game #127

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM