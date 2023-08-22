 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday BP: Thairo Estrada is OK

Thank goodness.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Thairo Estrada running the bases. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans! And happy Kyle Harrison day!

A few very quick notes. First up, Thairo Estrada is OK after getting hit by a pitch on Sunday. His x-rays came back clean. Thank goodness!

Second off, Luis González, who was designated for assignment last week to make room for Wade Meckler, has cleared waivers and been outright to AAA Sacramento. Nice to have him around!

Third off, apologies for the lack of Minor League coverage this week. I’m on vacation (kind of).

Fourth off, did I mention it’s Kyle Harrison day? It’s Kyle Harrison day. Enjoy.

What time does Kyle Harrison (and the Giants) play today?

Kyle Harrison will make his MLB debut today in a game at 3:40 p.m. PT against the Philadelphia Phillies. I’m told the Giants will also be there, though it’s unclear what that really means at the moment.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...