Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans! And happy Kyle Harrison day!

A few very quick notes. First up, Thairo Estrada is OK after getting hit by a pitch on Sunday. His x-rays came back clean. Thank goodness!

Scans came back clean on Thairo Estrada after his HBP yesterday. It got him on the forearm, not the bone. He said he’s going to go through treatment pregame and expects to be available. — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) August 21, 2023

Second off, Luis González, who was designated for assignment last week to make room for Wade Meckler, has cleared waivers and been outright to AAA Sacramento. Nice to have him around!

Giants have outrighted Luis Gonzalez, who cleared waivers. It’s his first outright (White Sox had put him on release waivers) so he does not have the right to refuse the assignment to Sacramento. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) August 21, 2023

Third off, apologies for the lack of Minor League coverage this week. I’m on vacation (kind of).

Fourth off, did I mention it’s Kyle Harrison day? It’s Kyle Harrison day. Enjoy.

What time does Kyle Harrison (and the Giants) play today?

Kyle Harrison will make his MLB debut today in a game at 3:40 p.m. PT against the Philadelphia Phillies. I’m told the Giants will also be there, though it’s unclear what that really means at the moment.