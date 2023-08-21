Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

In case you missed it, the San Francisco Giants made it official: top prospect Kyle Harrison will be called up Tuesday for his MLB debut. You’ll get to see lots of Harrison tonight if you watch the Giants game, because he’ll be part of the taxi squad to help him get acclimated before starting on Tuesday.

This is exciting. Very exciting. Harrison is the best Giants pitcher prospect to debut since Madison Bumgarner, and the best Giants strikeout prospect to debut since Tim Lincecum, and the best overall prospect to debut since either a really long time ago or a month ago, depending on how you fit into the Harrison vs. Marco Luciano debate.

It’s fun. What isn’t fun is making room for him, as the Giants will need to clear both a spot on the active roster and on the 40-man roster.

They’ll actually have to clear two spots on the active roster on Tuesday, because reliever Ryan Walker will have to be activated from the paternity list.

So two active roster spots cleared, one 40-man spot cleared.

But who?

Conventional wisdom says the Giants — who currently have a 14-12 position player/pitcher split, will clear an outfielder and a pitcher to welcome Harrison and welcome back Walker. The outfielder will likely be either Luis Matos or Heliot Ramos getting optioned, though it could be the struggling Austin Slater finding his way to the IL.

As for a pitcher, it’s probably Sean Hjelle getting optioned.

When it comes to the 40-man roster, the most likely move is someone (probably A.J. Pollock) getting moved to the 60-day IL (or potentially DFA’d). They could also DFA Mark Mathias, Randy Rodríguez, José Cruz, or Hjelle.

Whatever happens, it’s very exciting.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Philadelphia Phillies kick off a series at 3:40 p.m. PT.