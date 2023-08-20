The San Francisco Giants wrap up this series against the Atlanta Bravest this morning at Truist Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis, who enters this morning’s game with a 4.10 ERA, 3.91 FIP, with 18 walks to 81 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, in which he allowed two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in four innings.

He’ll be facing off against Braves left-hander Max Fried, who enters this morning’s game with a 2.57 ERA, 2.66 FIP, with eight walks to 39 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched. His last start was in the Braves’ 11-3 win over the New York Mets on Monday, in which he allowed two runs on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts in six innings.

Game #124

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 10:35 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM