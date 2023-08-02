Good morning, baseball fans!

I have returned from the great war that was getting to and from the Eras Tour this weekend. It was nice to see the San Francisco Giants partake in the Taylor Swift festivities this weekend as well with their walk-up songs.

We're Swifties today (and every day let's be real lol) pic.twitter.com/OVDBPTkxE9 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 29, 2023

There were some deep cuts on there, not just the hits. I was impressed. Patrick Bailey and Blake Sabol, I see you. But I think Ryan Walker best understood the assignment in terms of hype songs, coming from someone who saw 70,000 people go completely feral when they heard it live on Saturday.

Anyway, I could talk about Taylor Swift all day but no one is here for that. We’re here for baseball. Unfortunately, there isn’t a ton of news for us. The Giants weren’t buyers or sellers at the deadline, aside from essentially acquiring A.J. Pollock and Mark Mathias for free on Monday. Which is fine. I personally don’t think the market warranted being buyers and they aren’t in a position where they need to be sellers.

But there is a bit of good news, at least. Thairo Estrada began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sacramento. Estrada has been out on the injured list since early July after being hit by a pitch from New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino, which fractured his wrist.

Before Monday’s game, manager Gabe Kapler said “We’ll start with five innings on defense, likely, and a few at-bats. And then maybe the next day we’ll have Thairo DH. We’ll reevaluate from there. Could be that we give him one more game after that, we give him a couple more games, depends on how his body feels and how he’s performing.”

Fingers crossed that Estrada will be the trade deadline-ish addition that helps get the Giants’ offense going again, and that the rehab assignment goes well.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants continue their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.