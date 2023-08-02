The San Francisco Giants play the third of this four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-handed ace Logan Webb, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.49 ERA, 3.43 FIP, with 24 walks to 140 strikeouts in a league-leading 141.2 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday, in which he allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts in seven and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against the Diamondbacks’ 24 year-old right-handed rookie Slade Cecconi, who will be making his MLB debut tonight. In 20 starts in his first season with the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A Reno affiliate this season, Cecconi has put up a 6.38 ERA, with 29 walks to 104 strikeouts in 103 innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Michael Conforto, RF Wilmer Flores, DH Joc Pederson, LF Patrick Bailey, C J.D. Davis, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Isan Díaz, 2B Luis Matos, CF

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Diamondbacks

Geraldo Perdomo, SS Ketel Marte, 2B Corbin Carroll, LF Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., DH Jace Peterson, 3B Jake McCarthy, RF Emmanuel Rivera, 1B Alek Thomas, CF Jose Herrera, C

P: Slade Cecconi, RHP

Game #109 (nice)

Who: San Francisco Giants (59-49) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN