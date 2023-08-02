The San Francisco Giants play the third of this four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Oracle Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-handed ace Logan Webb, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.49 ERA, 3.43 FIP, with 24 walks to 140 strikeouts in a league-leading 141.2 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday, in which he allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts in seven and a third innings.
He’ll be facing off against the Diamondbacks’ 24 year-old right-handed rookie Slade Cecconi, who will be making his MLB debut tonight. In 20 starts in his first season with the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A Reno affiliate this season, Cecconi has put up a 6.38 ERA, with 29 walks to 104 strikeouts in 103 innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B
- Michael Conforto, RF
- Wilmer Flores, DH
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Patrick Bailey, C
- J.D. Davis, 3B
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Isan Díaz, 2B
- Luis Matos, CF
P: Logan Webb, RHP
Diamondbacks
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
- Ketel Marte, 2B
- Corbin Carroll, LF
- Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., DH
- Jace Peterson, 3B
- Jake McCarthy, RF
- Emmanuel Rivera, 1B
- Alek Thomas, CF
- Jose Herrera, C
P: Slade Cecconi, RHP
Game #109 (nice)
Who: San Francisco Giants (59-49) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 6:45 p.m. PT.
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN
