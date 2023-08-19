The San Francisco Giants fell short in tonight’s 6-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Things started off promisingly enough, with LaMonte Wade, Jr. giving the Giants their first lead of the game on his first swing of the bat.

LaMonte sends the first pitch of the game out of here pic.twitter.com/xcYnfcmWDU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 19, 2023

They added on in the second inning, J.D. Davis hit a leadoff double, followed by a single from Blake Sabol. Johan Camargo hit into a force out, getting Sabol at second but allowing Davis to score.

In what would become somewhat of a theme in this game, the Braves bounced back in the bottom of the inning. Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna started things off with a pair of singles, before the man of the night, Eddie Rosario, doubled to score Olson. Orlando Arcia hit a ground ball to Comargo, whose best play was at first base, allowing Ozuna to score the tying run.

In the fourth inning, Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto got in on the back-to-back singles, before a sac fly from Davis scored Pederson. Comargo walked, bringing up Thairo Estrada, who singled to left, scoring Conforto to once again give the Giants a two-run lead.

Another running theme of this game is Eddie Rosario, going 4-for-4 tonight, and adding another run in the bottom of the inning after hitting a line drive single that was followed by a double from Travis d’Arnaud.

The Braves would once again tie the game in the fifth, with Ronald Acuna Jr. doing his best LaMonte Wade, Jr. impression and hitting a first-pitch home run to lead things off.

The Giants started off the top of the sixth with some bite, with Conforto, Davis and Sabol all hitting consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs. My notes here say: “/internal screaming” which is just about right. Bases loaded, no outs shouldn’t trigger automatic fear, yet here we are. Camargo grounded into a double play that scored Conforto. The Giants challenged the force out, but lost. And would have to be content with just the one run, as Estrada struck out to end the inning.

LaMonte Wade, Jr. singled to lead off the seventh inning, but unfortunately soon came out of the game with what looked like a back or side issue (which was later clarified as a lat cramp.)

Tyler Rogers entered in relief of Logan Webb in the seventh inning. Webb ended up allowing four runs on nine hits with five strikeouts over his six innings. Rogers got the Braves to go down in order in the seventh, but things would not be such smooth sailing in the eighth.

Right around this time, the radio broadcasters were talking about Camilo Doval warming up, and how if the Braves reached in the eighth, we would likely see him in this game. But Rogers got his first two batters out on a strikeout and ground out. So with those two outs, Ozuna singled on a line drive to center. And that’s when I figured we would see Doval come into the game. But we did not. Nor did we see an intentional walk to the red hot Rosario. Instead, we saw another first pitch home run, this time giving the Braves their first lead of the night.

And it was enough. The Giants went down in order in the ninth. Because of course they did. They hate fun and wanted your Saturday night to be ruined.