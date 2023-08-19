The San Francisco Giants play game two of this three-game series against the Atlanta Braves this afternoon at Truist Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.26 ERA, 3.24 FIP, with 26 walks to 157 strikeouts in a league-leading 163 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts in eight and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Braves right-hander Yonny Chirinos, who they picked up off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays towards the end of July. Chirinos enters this afternoon’s game with a combined 5.22 ERA, 5.45 FIP, with 26 walks to 49 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched. His last start was in the Braves’ 7-6 loss to the New York Mets, in which he allowed all six runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in four and two thirds innings.

Game #123

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM