The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves this afternoon at Truist Park.

The big story going into tonight’s game is that manager Gabe Kapler was suspended and fined by MLB for returning to the dugout after being ejected in Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will serve said suspension during tonight’s game, with Kai Correa acting as manager.

Kapler says he did not return to the dugout, but did watch the later parts of the game from the batting cage, which is adjacent to the dugout, and MLB clearly took issue with the proximity.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.62 ERA, 3.84 FIP, with 32 walks to 110 strikeouts in 121.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 9-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, in which he allowed six runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts in four and a third innings. His last couple of starts have both been pretty rough, hopefully he can turn it around tonight.

He’ll be facing off against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider, who enters today’s game with a 3.75 ERA, 2.94 FIP, with 45 walks to a league-leading 217 strikeouts, which spells trouble for the Giants’ offense of late. Strider’s last start was in the Braves’ 6-0 win over the New York Mets on Saturday, in which he allowed just three hits and four walks with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #122

Who: San Francisco Giants (64-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (78-42)

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM