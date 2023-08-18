Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants are back at it today, kicking off a two series road trip on the east coast against the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

While we wait for tonight’s game, let’s take a look at the latest episode of Amy Gutierrez’ series on the Giants’ YouTube channel called “Turnin’ Two.” This time, Amy sits down with John Brebbia and Ryan Walker.

First up are some bullpen superlatives, which is always a good time. The two rate their fellow relievers on everything from style, personality, who would be the strongest candidate for the CIA, and who they think would be the best hitter if it weren’t for the cursed designated hitter making its way to the National League.

The two then share their stories about when they were first called up, engage in some #BeardTalk, and share a few fun anecdotes. All in all, a fun watch for your Friday morning.

Side note: For our friends down south on the west coast of Mexico up through San Diego and Los Angeles, please keep an eye on Hurricane Hilary. As of late Thursday night/early Friday morning, it has already reached Category 4. I’m not sure where it will be at by the time it hits California, but everyone in the affected areas should try to get some basic supplies now before things get rough, and plan to hunker down when it gets there. Stay safe everyone!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants begin a three-game series against the Braves tonight in Atlanta at 4:20 p.m. PT.