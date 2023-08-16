The San Francisco Giants wrap up this series against the Tampa Bay Rays today at Oracle Park.

Getting the start for the Giants will be right-handed rookie, Ryan Walker, who enters today’s game with a 2.28 ERA, 3.52 FIP, with 12 walks to 48 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched. This will be the 10th game Walker has gotten the start in, he’s averaging about two innings per start. His last was in the Giants’ 10-2 loss to the Rays on Monday, in which he allowed two hits with a walk and four strikeouts in two innings.

He’ll be facing off against Ray’s right-hander Aaron Civale, who enters today’s game with a 2.61 ERA, 3.41 FIP, with 23 walks to 64 strikeouts in 86.1 innings pitched, between the Rays and the Cleveland Guardians, before being traded at the deadline. His last start was in the Rays’ 9-8 win over his former team on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts in five innings.

Lineups

Giants

Wade Meckler, CF Joc Pederson, DH Wilmer Flores, 1B Michael Conforto, RF J.D. Davis, 3B Blake Sabol, C Thairo Estrada, 2B Johan Camargo, SS Heliot Ramos, LF

P: Ryan Walker, RHP

Rays

Yandy Díaz, 1B Brandon Lowe, 2B Randy Arozarena, LF Isaac Paredes, 3B Josh Lowe, RF Harold Ramírez, DH Osleivis Basabe, SS Jose Siri, CF Christian Bethancourt, C

P: Aaron Civale, RHP

Game #121

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN