I’ve never really gotten into fantasy sports. No shade to those that do, it just feels like work to me. And I inevitably give up, or forget I have a team. I then get annoyed messages from family members about why I’m not even trying, or worse, gloating messages about beating a team I forgot I even had.

Perhaps San Francisco Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming might have wished he could have completely forgotten about his own fantasy football team on Monday night.

For those who may have tuned out during the 10-2 thumping by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday (who could blame you), you might have missed Flemming fulfilling his punishment as honorary bat boy after coming in last place in the organization’s fantasy football league. Last year, Steven Duggar and Austin Slater got to do the honors.

Honestly, it’s a much healthier “punishment” for something you did in a fantasy sports league than getting slapped in the face in the outfield during warmups. 10/10, would chuckle again.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Rays wrap up this series today at 12:45 p.m. PT.