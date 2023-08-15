Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

There are many things in life that are better than the Giants 10-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. One such thing is an article put out on Sunday by The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly, about Giants rookie phenom Patrick Bailey. I recommend that you check it out.

Baggarly spent many words talking about Bailey’s sensational season, including using quotes from a former Giants rookie catcher phenom, Buster Posey. And then, as if to reward you for reading the article, Baggarly quietly slipped in a monumental tidbit.

Posey will be able to watch Bailey in person more often. Posey and his family are in the process of moving from suburban Atlanta back to the Bay Area. As Posey explained, it took a year away for the family to realize the Bay Area had become the place that truly felt like home. It’s where both their sets of twins were born. So they loaded up the moving truck last week. It’ll give Posey the opportunity to see more Giants games from the stands. He said he is as eager as anyone to watch the next generation of homegrown players establish themselves.

There’s something so special about a player spending his entire career with an organization, and developing a bond with the fans and the city. And, as Matt Cain has shown us, there’s something extra special about that player then deciding after his career is over that he wants to stay rooted in those bonds.

When Posey retired, he and his family immediately packed up and returned to Georgia, where he and his wife were from, and where their extended families still resided. But it turns out that they left their hearts in San Francisco, so back they come.

For Giants fans, it’s a happy thing. Does it mean Posey is going to put his cleats on again, or start managing? Almost assuredly not. But does it mean that one of the greatest players in franchise history is calling the city home, will be at a whole lot more games (he is part of the ownership group), and will be more present with the organization? Almost assuredly yes.

And that’s a wonderful thing.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Rays play the second game of their series tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.