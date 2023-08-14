Fresh off their thrilling 10-inning, walk-off win on Sunday night, the San Francisco Giants are back in action on Monday night, starting off a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays ... one of the best teams in baseball overall this year, but also a team that’s been pretty bad for the last few months.

The big news is that Wade Meckler is here. The eighth-round pick in 2022, who has fewer than 400 Minor League plate appearances in his meteoric rise to the Majors, got the call to join the big leagues after Mike Yastrzemski had an injury setback. Joining him is veteran infielder Johan Camargo. To make room for Meckler and Camargo, Luis Matos and Mark Mathias were optioned, Luis González was designated for assignment, and Anthony DeSclafani was moved to the 60-day Injured List.

San Francisco is using right-hander Ryan Walker as the opener for a bullpen game. In 30 appearances in his debut MLB season, Walker is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA, a 3.65 FIP, and 44 strikeouts to 11 walks in 41.1 innings. Walker, who is being used as an opener for the ninth time, has allowed just one run in his last seven outings.

For the Rays it’s righty Tyler Glasnow, an eight-year veteran. In 12 starts this season, Glasnow is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA, a 3.18 FIP, and 96 strikeouts to 22 walks in 68.2 innings. He’s been excellent lately, and is coming off consecutive seven-inning, one-run, eight-strikeout games.

Enjoy the game! Enjoy the Meckler! Go Giants! Go Meckler!

Lineups

WAR stats from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 123 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Wade Meckler (L) — CF — MLB debut Wilmer Flores (R) — 3B — 142 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 109 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 104 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 101 OPS+ (+2.7 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 97 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 66 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 104 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR)

P. Ryan Walker — RHP — 3.65 FIP (+0.5 WAR)

Rays

Yandy Díaz (R) — 1B — 154 OPS+ (+3.3 WAR) Randy Arozarena (R) — LF — 120 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR) Harold Ramírez (R) — DH — 115 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Isaac Paredes (R) — 2B — 137 OPS+ (+3.3 WAR) Jose Siri (R) — CF — 109 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Curtis Mead (R) — 2B — 2 OPS+ [18 PAs] (-0.1 WAR) Christian Bethancourt (R) — C — 69 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Manuel Margot (R) — RF — 83 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Osleivis Basabe (R) — SS — 170 OPS+ [3 PAs] (0.0 WAR)

P. Tyler Glasnow — RHP — 3.18 FIP (+1.6 WAR)

Game #119

Who: San Francisco Giants (63-55) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-49)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN