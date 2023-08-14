The San Francisco Giants made a flurry of moves on Monday, ahead of their series opener against the very good Tampa Bay Rays.

We all expected Mike Yastrzemski to be activated from the Injured List. That did not happen. Instead, the very surprising but exciting move happened: outfielder Wade Meckler, an eighth-round pick in last year’s draft, will make his MLB debut after fewer than 400 career plate appearances in the Minors.

But he’s not the only player who will make his Giants debut. Joining him on the journey from Las Vegas (where AAA Sacramento played last night) to Oracle Park is veteran infielder Johan Camargo.

To make room for those two on the active roster, outfielder Luis Matos and infielder Mark Mathias were optioned to AAA. To make room for them on the 40-man roster, outfielder Luis González was designated for assignment and pitcher Anthony DeSclafani was placed on the 60-day IL.

The Giants announced all six moves on Monday afternoon.

Camargo, a switch-hitter with six years of MLB experience, was quietly signed to a Minor League deal a few days ago. He made his organizational debut on Saturday, and hit 2-5 with a home run for Sacramento. He went hitless on Sunday, but had a hit stolen from him by an amazing defensive play. He’ll fill the spot that would have been Marco Luciano’s to fill had he not been injured. The spot that Mathias, Casey Schmitt, Brett Wisely, David Villar, and Isan Díaz have all unsuccessfully tried to fill this year.