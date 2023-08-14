Baseball for Sad Boys

For the next three days, the San Francisco Giants will be bludgeoned to death by the team they’re trying to emulate. Since they’ll never have the financial resources or fan base (seriously, check out annual revenues and attendance) of the Dodgers, it makes sense for the Billy Beane acolyte to chase the team that actually improved upon Moneyball: the Rays.

The Tampa Bay Rays have redefined success to mean the ability to hit certain physical markers observed by a laser tracking system. There is no team that lives “process over outcome” more than this team and why not? That single focus has turned the entire franchise around from a team the rest of the AL East wiped their cleats on to a consistent force of... well, not wins, because that’s an outcome, or championships because that’s also an outcome, outcomes are anti-process, but... they’ve turned into a team that can frustrate other teams’ processes.

To wit, their record through their first 10 seasons of 645-972 (.399) is what you’d expect from an expansion franchise. Maybe not quite that bad for quite so long, but there it is. Since 2008, though — so, for the past 15 years/16 seasons, they’ve gone 1,338-1,111 (.546) and have the fourth best record in Major League Baseball.

That’s not because they tried to become “winners,” they tried to become a better team. What’s the difference? Well, if you optimize every facet of being a professional ballplayer, the thinking goes, then you will become so efficient that you will succeed more often.

The Rays are very big on LinkedIn because they’re proof positive that if you signal to shareholders and stakeholders early and often that your firm/organization intends to shift from an outcome-focused firm/organization to a process-focused firm/organization then, the thinking goes, you will be able to insulate yourself from failure.

A lot of the above is pretty basic, but it’s the Rays obvious success that has driven a cult of personality around them. In the business world, nothing matters more than CYA, and since it’s become unpopular and legally tricky to cover one’s ass by blaming individuals, creating a culture to hide within has become fashionable.

“Process” has become a culture unto itself. The Rays are one of the most successful team in Baseball because of their “process,” not because of their on-field results. Kids don’t grow up wanting to become baseball players, they want to become professional optimizers in the Tampa Bay Rays mold.

It makes a lot of sense. If you don’t have a lot of money to spend fielding a team, then optimize every penny to get the most bang for the buck. Sure, we could bother to dig deeper on why the Rays “don’t” have money to spend, but this is just a series preview, and I want to look at how the Rays eschewing the pursuit of success has made them wildly successful.

If you don’t think the Rays are successful, then why does every front office wish it was the Rays? Why does every team owner want to be the Rays? Oh... okay, I’m seeing it now. I see it. Front offices want to be the heroes and owners want to convince paying customers they’re being as competitive as possible at half the cost.

In another LinkedIn post — like I said, the Rays are very popular for the Business Brain crowd — a data scientist writes,

The true meaning of “Focus on the process, not the result”

[...] Just because we have a robust process in place, it doesn’t mean it’s right—or appropriate in all circumstances. We should be obsessed with improving our processes, not blindly following them. If achieving the desired outcome often requires you to depart from the process, your process isn’t right. Many experts suggest finding “a middle ground” between following the process and beneficially departing from it when required to achieve the desired outcome. And that may be fine when you face a rare situation where bending the rules makes sense. But if you find yourself repeatedly having to bypass a process step to achieve results, that’s a clear sign that your rules need to change—potentially to embed more flexibility.

It’s very hard to win the World Series. The playoffs are a crap shoot. Get in and anything can happen. The acquisition cost for the most talented players is very high, and a lot of teams can quickly find themselves hampered in their efforts to improve the entire roster because of the financial burden of 1-2 guys. Injuries are a part of the game so building depth is key.

All of these are reasons for why the Rays have managed to outperform expectations and succeed when wealthier teams have failed. Still, I think this is a pretty sad way to win. Why must fandoms hold the same views as their team’s front office? Farhan Zaidi isn’t using Fan Fest to show fans the 3-5 year plan or the season projections and it’s just a weird dynamic to ask fans to invest time and money in a long-term project that will have just a brief competitive window with no guaranteed outcome.

When I was younger, there was a time when all of this made sense to me and it was sort of fun to get inside of and reverse engineer — when there weren’t books or articles that made clear what was going on. Then I got older and I embraced the notion that I get one life. Teams may be eternal as a corporation and fandoms, too, but the individual fan — the individual player — gets one term of life.

And another thing: the Rays aren’t a business, they’re a team. They’re in an industry where wins and losses matter quite a lot. The Rays have spent the better part of the last 15 years trying to reframe reality. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to root for a team to win. Somehow, the Rays have used enough creative management — popularizing the opener, turning Zack Littell into a starting pitcher — to reinvent themselves as annual contenders but through their strenuous and continuous trumpeting of “process,” they’ve signaled that wins and losses are irrelevant, they’re merely an extension of outcomes. Somehow, their gimmicks make them more legit than teams that just “buy talent.”

The Rays had an historic unbeaten start to the season (13-0) and in their first 54 games were 38-16. Because they’re The Rays nobody thought that this suggested a negative regression. They’re simply wizards. If any other team had done this, there’d be a huge contingent of skeptics riding alongside the success waiting for the fall. The Rays have simply found another avenue for eventually being humbled by the game.

After 13-0 went to 38-16, they gone 33-33 since and trail the Orioles in the AL East race by 3 games. But the Rays have the second-best run differential in the American League so they’re fine. If it sounds like I’m down on their genius, it’s because I perceive the organization to be dripping with cynicism. They’ve long ignored character issues if it gives them an advantage in acquisition cost. They’re cavalier about player health to optimize pitch to pitch performance. Their front office fans really do perform online as though they reinvented the game. It’s why this meme hits perfectly:

Thing is, the Rays are talented. Players like Yandy Diaz, Isaac Paredes, Randy Arozarena, and Tyler Glasnow are really good. The national mood at any given time, though, seems to focus on how the Rays are simply “optimizing” the talent they have into something greater than the sum of its parts. It’s a thing that’s more true of the Giants: they’re not actually a talented bunch, they are guided by an All-Star algorithm devised by the front office.

I don’t think the Rays have figured anything out in a way that meaningfully transfers to other teams, but that’s not going to stop the PR campaign. I think there’s something despairing and anti-sport in “You can’t control outcome, you can only control process.” Despair is an inward-facing emotion. Somehow, the Rays have perverted selfishness into a teamwide philosophy. “My process! My process!” When you step outside yourself, you sidestep despair and hopelessness, because it’s no longer about you.

There once was a book written about the Rays called The Extra 2% which focused largely on how Clever and Smart the Rays are. Arbitrage might be a tangible “2%,” but so is hope. When I look at the Rays, I see a really talented but hopeless team. Baseball is a weird, very human sport, and the constant refrain out of Tampa Bay is “we can math around that.”

I’ve spent a lot of words you haven’t read trying to tear down a team that’s much, much better than the Giants — on paper, at least — and will be for a very long time. The Giants are struggling right now against all comers and it’s reasonable to expect that the Rays will sting them to death. The Giants and Rays are alike in only one way: neither team will win the World Series this year.

