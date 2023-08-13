The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Texas Rangers this afternoon at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.38 ERA, 3.28 FIP, with 25 walks to 151 strikeouts in a league-leading 154.1 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits, with six strikeouts in five and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning, who enters today’s game with a 3.21 ERA, 4.06 FIP, with 34 walks to 85 strikeouts in 120.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rangers’ 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday, in which he allowed three runs on five hits, with three walks and six strikeouts in six innings.

Game #118

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN