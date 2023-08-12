Good morning, baseball fans!

Calling all nostalgia lovers. Well, the San Francisco Giants are, anyway. Tonight is ‘90s night at Oracle Park. The 1990s are somehow trendy, which is maybe a bit confusing for a lot of people that lived through them the first time. But I guess I can understand wanting to live in a time of relative economic prosperity, before there was a once in a lifetime news event happening every other day and the earth was still a hospitable temperature.

That isn’t what the Giants are celebrating tonight, though. They will having a reunion of sorts with the 1993 team that won 103 games and lost the West Division by one game to the (/checks notes) Atlanta Braves, somehow. Ah yes, that great west coast city of Atlanta.

Anyway, it will be a bit of a sparsely attended ceremony by the players; per the Giants a lot of those players are currently on other MLB staffs. But Barry Bonds will be there, which is fitting, as the 1993 MVP.

The #SFGiants announced a guest list for their celebration of the 1993 team on Saturday: Barry Bonds, Darren Lewis, Mike Benjamin, Royce Clayton, Steve Scarsone, Trevor Wilson, Denise Nugent (for former trainer Barney Nugent), Stacey Beck (Rod Beck) and Sherry Davis (PA announcer — Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) August 11, 2023

So if you’re heading to the park tonight, dust off those jelly shoes, butterfly clips and flannel shirts because we’re going back to the ‘90s. (/shudders)

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of this three-game series against the Texas Rangers tonight at 6:05 p.m. PT.