The San Francisco Giants play game two of three against the Texas Rangers this evening at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.30 ERA, 3.75 FIP, with 30 walks to 107 strikeouts in 117.1 innings pitched. Cobb’s last start was in the Giants’ 8-6 loss to the Oakland Athletics last Sunday, in which he allowed five runs on seven hits, with a walk and three strikeouts in five and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney, who enters today’s game with a 4.14 ERA, 4.77 FIP, with 45 walks to 118 strikes in 113 innings pitched. Heaney’s last start was in the Rangers’ 6-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, in which he allowed four hits, with two walks and four strikeouts in five and two thirds innings.

Game #117

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN