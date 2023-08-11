The San Francisco Giants welcome the Texas Rangers to Oracle Park tonight as they kick off a three-game series. A reminder at the top that this game is only available on Apple TV+, so plan accordingly.

Getting the start for the Giants will be left-hander Scott Alexander, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.01 ERA, 3.29 FIP, with seven walks to 18 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched. His last appearance was starting Tuesday’s 7-5 loss against the Los Angeles Angels, in which he was unable to record an out, allowing three runs on three hits. This will be his sixth “start,” and he tends to go about an inning.

He’ll be facing off against Rangers right-hander Jon Gray, who enters today’s game with a 3.72 ERA, 4.26 FIP, with 39 walks to 95 strikeouts in 113.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rangers’ 9-8 win over the Miami Marlins, in which he allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Game #116

Who: San Francisco Giants (62-53) vs. Texas Rangers (68-47)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Apple TV+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN