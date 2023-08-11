Good morning, baseball fans!

Today, the San Francisco Giants welcome the Texas Rangers to Oracle Park for a three-game series. More importantly, they welcome former manager Bruce Bochy back to Oracle Park for the first time since his “retirement” ceremony at the end of the 2019 season.

I have few things in life that I have gotten a little bit tin foil hat-ish about, and Bochy’s retirement was always one of them. It always felt like the Giants were ready to move on, but didn’t want the PR that would come from firing their beloved manager who brought the city its first three World Series championships in the span of five years. I felt that they must have done something to convince him to “retire” instead, and lay low for a while before looking for other opportunities.

To be extra clear, I have no idea if any of that is true. It’s just how it came across to me, especially when Bochy took on the manager position with the Rangers this season. But I’m glad that he did, it’s good to see him back in baseball, and it’s good to see him having success once again, as the Rangers currently sit atop the AL West.

Since it’s Friday and you all deserve something fun as a treat, let’s remember some guys and revisit some highlights from Bruce Bochy’s final game as the manager of the Giants.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Rangers start their series tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT.