Good Morning, baseball fans!

During Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, AJ Pollock was pulled after experiencing “side discomfort”. The San Francisco Giants made it official yesterday and put him on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Obliques are a tricky injury, unfortunately, you may recall Hunter Pence being sidelined with a similar issue for much longer than was expected back in 2015, ending what had already been an injury-shortened season (after his wrist was broken in spring training) in mid-August.

We’ll keep you updated on Pollock as more information becomes available, but in the meantime, Heliot Ramos was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before last night’s game. Ramos previously played nine games with the Giants this season, batting .192/.269/.491, before he, as well, suffered an oblique injury and was sent on the 60-day injury list.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants are off today, then they will head back to San Francisco to welcome Bruce Bochy (and the Texas Rangers) back to Oracle Park tomorrow night.