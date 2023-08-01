After a tense and disappointing extra-innings loss in the series opener, the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks return for the second game of their four-game series. Here’s hoping for better results for the Giants.

In chasing those better results, the Giants will have some new players. No one had “A.J. Pollock” on their bingo card as the only MLB player acquired at the deadline for San Francisco, but here we are. Pollock is in town, and should be activated for this game. Righty Sean Hjelle is also at Oracle Park, though that’s presumably because scheduled starter Alex Cobb is sick and might not be able to play. Also Andrew Baggarly just reported that Logan Webb has cleats on, so...

Also, the corresponding move for Pollock is Marco Luciano being optioned. Not a fan of that, personally.

A pair of Diamondbacks trade acquisitions, infielder Jace Peterson and reliever Paul Sewald, are being activated for tonight’s games. Their late-deadline acquisition, outfielder Tommy Pham, is not yet with the team.

San Francisco is, in theory, giving the ball to the ill Cobb. In 19 starts this year, Cobb is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA, a 3.27 FIP, and 100 strikeouts to 28 walks in 106 innings. He was excellent in his last outing, pitching six scoreless innings against the Oakland A’s, which was the fifth time in his last six home starts that he hadn’t given up a run.

For the Diamondbacks it’s their ace, righty Zac Gallen, who has been one of the best pitchers in the Majors this year. In 22 starts, Gallen is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA, a 3.15 FIP, and 143 strikeouts to 28 walks in 136.2 innings. Gallen, who, like Cobb, was a first-time All-Star this year, has been a little off since the All-Star break, giving up 11 runs in 18.1 innings over his three starts, and allowing five walks and five home runs.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 122 OPS+ (+1.7 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 101 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 111 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 123 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — C — 100 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 87 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 68 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Isan Díaz (L) — 2B — -74 OPS+ (-0.2 WAR) A.J. Pollock (R) — LF — 53 OPS+ (-0.5 WAR)

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 3.27 FIP (+2.1 WAR)

Geraldo Perdomo (S) — SS — 119 OPS+ (+2.7 WAR) Ketel Marte (S) — 2B — 142 OPS+ (+3.1 WAR) Corbin Carroll (L) — LF — 144 OPS+ (+4.2 WAR) Christian Walker (R) — 1B — 132 OPS+ (+2.8 WAR) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) — DH — 102 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Jake McCarthy (L) — RF — 87 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Jace Peterson (L) — 3B — 84 OPS+ (+0.8) Carson Kelly (R) — C — 18 OPS+ (-0.5 WAR) Alek Thomas (L) — CF — 85 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR)

P. Zac Gallen — RHP — 3.15 FIP (+3.6 WAR)

Who: San Francisco Giants (58-49) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN