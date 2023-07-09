Regardless of what happens today, it’s been a very successful first half for the San Francisco Giants. Even if they lose to the Colorado Rockies this afternoon, and even if the teams they’re contending with win, the Giants will still enter the All-Star break well above .500, with a top-five run differential in the National League, within five games of the NL West, within arm’s reach of the Wild Card, and well ahead of the San Diego Padres. For a team that has dealt with a lot of injuries, that’s a damn successful first half of the season.

Of course, it would be an even better first half if they win today, enter the break on a two-game winning streak, and don’t lose their fourth consecutive series.

To help get them there is their ace, righty Logan Webb, who takes the mound for the 19th time this year. Webb is 7-7 on the season, with a 3.38 ERA, a 3.40 FIP, and 117 strikeouts to 23 walks in 117 innings. The Giants can afford to empty the bullpen tank with four off days following this game, but they may not need to: Webb has pitched at least seven innings in half of his 18 starts, and made it through at least six innings 15 times. He gave up two runs in 6.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners his last time out, striking out 11 batters.

For the Rockies it’s lefty Kyle Freeland, who also makes his 19th start of the year. It hasn’t been a great year for him, as he’s 4-9 with a 4.93 ERA, a 5.10 FIP, and 63 strikeouts to 31 walks in 96.2 innings. He gave up four runs in 6.1 innings against the Houston Astros his last time out.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! End the half in style!

Game #90

Who: San Francisco Giants (48-41) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-56)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM