After a disappointing loss on Friday, the San Francisco Giants will have to string together a pair of wins on the weekend against the Colorado Rockies if they want to enter the All-Star break with a touch of momentum.

The Giants are turning to an opener yet again, with Ryan Walker getting the nod to kick things off. A righty who made his MLB debut in May, Walker has appeared in 17 games this season. He’s 2-0 on the year, with a 2.57 ERA, a 4.10 FIP, and 23 strikeouts to seven walks in 21 innings. Lefty Alex Wood is expected to pitch after Walker. He’s 3-3 on the year with a 5.20 ERA, a 4.98 FIP, and 46 strikeouts to 24 walks in 45 innings. He got rocked his last time out.

For the Rockies it’s righty Connor Seabold, who is technically in his third MLB season, but playing a regular role for the first time. In 18 games and 11 starts, Seabold is 1-5 with a 6.62 ERA, a 5.98 FIP, and 50 strikeouts to 21 walks in 66.2 innings. Seabold has been really struggling lately, giving up 21 runs in 13 innings over his last three starts.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B Joc Pederson (L) — DH Wilmer Flores (R) — 3B Michael Conforto (L) — RF Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF Patrick Bailey (S) — C Blake Sabol (L) — LF Brandon Crawford (L) — SS Brett Wisely (L) — 2B

P. Ryan Walker — RHP

Rockies

Jurickson Profar (S) — LF Ezequiel Tovar (R) — SS Ryan McMahon (L) — 3B Kris Bryant (R) — DH C.J. Cron (L) — 1B Randal Grichuk (R) — RF Alan Trejo (R) — 2B Brenton Doyle (R) — CF Austin Wynns (R) — C

P. Connor Seabold — RHP

Game #89

Who: San Francisco Giants (47-41) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-55)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM