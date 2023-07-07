It’s time for a new series, and it’s time for the last series before the All-Star break. The San Francisco Giants have been scuffling quite a bit, so it’s a good time to welcome the Colorado Rockies into town. The Rockies, at 22 games below .500 and with a -147 run differential, have the worst record in the National League, and the worst run differential, which is worse than the next two worst teams combined. It’s a prime chance for the Giants to enter the break on a winning streak, or with further frustration, depending on how optimistic/pessimistic you are.

Of note: Kris Bryant, who has dealt with injuries in his two seasons with the Rockies, is starting. It’s his first time playing against the Giants since he finished the 2021 season with them.

The Giants are giving the start to righty Ross Stripling, who makes his 12th appearance and his seventh start. Stripling has been used in a bunch of different roles this year, but has struggled for the most part, going 0-2 with a 6.51 ERA, a 6.08 FIP, and 31 strikeouts to 11 walks in 37.1 innings. He’s only appeared twice since a six-week stint on the Injured List, and in his last outing was used as an abbreviated starter, giving up no runs in two innings against the New York Mets.

The good news is that the Rockies pitcher, lefty Austin Gomber, is also struggling quite a bit. In 17 starts this year, Gomber is 6-7 with a 6.64 ERA, a 5.91 FIP, and 60 strikeouts to 30 walks in 84 innings. His 64 earned runs and 19 home runs allowed are tops in the National League, and while some of that is due to 10 of his games coming at Coors Field, much of it is due to, you know ... not pitching well. Gomber’s last start was his best of the year, as he went seven innings for the first time this season, giving up three runs (two earned) to the Detroit Tigers.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans. Go Giants!

Lineups

WAR numbers from Fangraphs.

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — LF — 138 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 113 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 135 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 120 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 128 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 100 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 84 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 61 OPS+ (-0.2 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 74 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR)

P. Ross Stripling — RHP — 6.08 FIP (-0.4 WAR)

Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar (R) — SS — 88 OPS+ (+1.1 WAR) Kris Bryant (R) — RF — 84 OPS+ (-0.4 WAR) Ryan McMahon (L) — 3B — 107 OPS+ (+1.5 WAR) Elias Díaz (R) — C — 99 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) C.J. Cron (R) — 1B — 88 OPS+ (-0.3 WAR) Nolan Jones (L) — LF — 131 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Randal Grichuk (R) — DH — 106 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Harold Castro (L) — 2B — 64 OPS+ (-0.7 WAR) Brenton Doyle (R) — CF — 61 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR)

P. Austin Gomber — LHP — 5.91 FIP (+0.1 WAR)

Game #88

Who: San Francisco Giants (47-40) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-55)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM