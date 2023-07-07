Happy Friday, San Francisco Giants fans.

Tonight the Giants will kick off a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. It’s meaningful because it’s the final game of the unofficial first half of the season, as the All-Star break will start as soon as Sunday’s game ends.

The Giants have set their rotation for the final first-half series, or at least kind of. They announced on Thursday that righty Ross Stripling will start the series opener, while righty Logan Webb — the team’s ace — will close out the series on Sunday afternoon.

In between is our favorite pitcher: TBD.

That TBD isn’t TBDing quite as much as normally. We know it won’t be Anthony DeSclafani, who was recently placed on the 15-day Injured List. And we know it won’t be Keaton Winn, who was optioned on the off day to get additional bullpen depth.

That means we might get Alex Wood, who will be on full rest on Saturday (assuming he doesn’t make an appearance tonight), but who has come out of the bullpen in each of his last two games. We also might just get a standard issue bullpen game, with innings being eaten by some combination of Wood, Sean Manaea (who pitched two innings on Tuesday), Tristan Beck (who will be on full rest if he doesn’t pitch tonight), and Jakob Junis (who pitched three innings on Tuesday).

Whatever the alignment, I hope they win.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Rockies start their series tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT.