Happy Thursday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants are back in the win column again, thanks to a 2-0 series finale shutout over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. They close out the unofficial first half of the season with a three-game home set against the Colorado Rockies, who are not good. It’s a prime opportunity to glide into the break having regained some of the momentum that they lost over the last week, and maybe even enter the break 10 game over .500.

Their last game before the break is Sunday, which also happens to be the date of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Giants have the 16th pick in the draft, and lately one name has been trending in their direction: Stanford infielder Tommy Troy.

Troy is the pick for the Giants in the latest mock drafts by MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis, and The Athletic’s Keith Law. A right handed hitter, Troy is a toolsy infielder who plays all over, including plenty of time at shortstop and third base. He has exceptional contact skills, and the general consensus is that he could quickly turn into an elite prospect if he can get more air under the ball on his swings ... something the Giants have been able to help a fair share of prospects do.

The Giants have made a priority of targeting local players in recent years, especially in the draft, so you can bet they’ll be all over Troy, who was born and raised in Los Gatos before heading to Palo Alto. They’ve surely been heavily scouting him since his prep days, and now the junior is coming off a season in which he hit .394/.478/.699 with nearly as many walks as strikeouts, and 17 stolen bases.

Sign me up.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants have the day off. They return to action on Friday night against the Rockies at 7:15 p.m. PT.