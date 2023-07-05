The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners will conclude their series tonight and I, for one, would like to see a Giants win. I’d like to see it for many reasons: I enjoy wins, I’m tired of losses, I want the Giants to remain close to the other good teams in the division, they haven’t had a five-game losing streak all year, and I don’t want today to be the first time they get swept in a three-game series, especially at home.

So yeah. Win, please.

On the mound is righty Alex Cobb, who makes his 16th start of the year. Cobb has been very good this year, with a 5-2 record, a 3.12 ERA, a 3.20 FIP, and 79 strikeouts to 21 walks in 83.2 innings. But he hasn’t been his sharpest lately.

For the Mariners it’s lefty Tommy Milone, a true journeyman: Milone is playing in his 13th MLB season and for his ninth team. It’s his second stint with Seattle, which is his second team that he’s had a second stint with. Milone, a 36 year old, has pitched just once this year, giving up one run in 4.2 innings to the Colorado Rockies back in mid-April.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures are from Fangraphs.

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — LF — 137 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 109 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 136 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 123 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 128 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 103 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 65 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 66 OPS+ (-0.2 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 72 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR)

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 3.20 FIP (+1.8 WAR)

Mariners

J.P. Crawford (L) — SS — 114 OPS+ (+1.4 WAR) Julio Rodríguez (R) — CF — 104 OPS+ (+2.3 WAR) Teoscar Hernández (R) — RF — 110 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Mike Ford (L) — 1B — 160 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Eugenio Suárez (R) — DH — 93 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Jarred Kelenic (L) — LF — 115 OPS+ (+1.4 WAR) Cal Raleigh (S) — C — 96 OPS+ (+1.4 WAR) José Caballero (R) — 3B — 111 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Kolten Wong (L) — 2B — 30 OPS+ (-1.0 WAR)

P. Tommy Milone — LHP — 6.08 FIP (0.0 WAR)

Game #87

Who: San Francisco Giants (46-40) vs. Seattle Mariners (42-42)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM