Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

I don’t have anything profound to say. The Giants are slumping, having lost four in a row. They’re also limping, with three of their regular pitchers plus arguably their most valuable player, Thairo Estrada, on the Injured List, while Michael Conforto still isn’t ready to play the field.

The All-Star break is right around the corner. The Giants are dragging themselves there. It cannot come quickly enough.

Discuss. Or don’t. Hope you had a safe day yesterday.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants conclude their series with the Seattle Mariners tonight at 6:05 p.m. PT.