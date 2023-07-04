The San Francisco Giants are in a little bit of a skid, and, after dropping a weird Monday night game to the Seattle Mariners, have their first three-game losing streak in over a month. Time to bounce back and return to the win column!

Right-hander Keaton Winn gets the start for the Giants. A rookie with just four appearances, Winn is 0-1 with a 3.50 ERA, a 4.57 FIP, and 12 strikeouts to four walks in 18 innings. His last game was the first start of his career, and he pitched quite well, giving up just two runs in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

For the Mariners it’s righty Logan Gilbert, who makes his 17th start of the year. A third-year pro, the 2018 first-round pick is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA, a 3.62 FIP, and 93 strikeouts to 19 walks in 92.1 innings. He got knocked for four runs in six innings against the Washington Nationals his last time out.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 138 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — RF — 124 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 123 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — DH — 106 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 118 OPS+ (+1.5 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 133 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 106 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 75 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 69 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR)

P. Keaton Winn — RHP — 4.57 FIP (0.0 WAR)

Mariners

J.P. Crawford (L) — SS — 112 OPS+ (+1.4 WAR) Julio Rodríguez (R) — CF — 104 OPS+ (+2.3 WAR) Ty France (R) — 1B — 109 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Teoscar Hernández (R) — RF — 112 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Mike Ford (L) — DH — 125 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Eugenio Suárez (R) — 3B — 92 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Tom Murphy (R) — C — 147 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Kolten Wong (L) — 2B — 30 OPS+ (-1.0 WAR) A.J. Pollock (R) — LF — 43 OPS+ (-0.6 WAR)

P. Logan Gilbert — RHP — 3.62 FIP (+1.8 WAR)

Game #86

Who: San Francisco Giants (46-39) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-42)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:35 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM