Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

If you missed the news, Thairo Estrada has a fractured hand, and is out for a while. This is a tough break for the Giants, as Estrada has arguably been their best player this year.

So who replaces him?

The Giants are not shy on options, though you could certainly make the case that they’re shy on good ones. Brett Wisely was recalled to replace Estrada, and it seems likely that that’s the plan going forward: Wisely sticking on the roster, with he and Casey Schmitt playing significantly larger roles than they have in the last few weeks. If Wisely struggles, perhaps we see Isan Díaz back in San Francisco.

If Wisely and Díaz are unable to get their bats going at the MLB level, the Giants could turn back to another righty and give David Villar another go. Or they could take a slightly more drastic approach and add Tyler Fitzgerald — who is only hitting for league average in AAA but has a strong glove and a good amount of power — to the 40-man roster.

Of course, if the Giants wanted to go the exciting route, Marco Luciano is already on the 40-man roster, and having a nice season in AA. The odds of the Giants replacing Estrada with someone who’s never played AAA or played a position other than shortstop is pretty low, but hey ... I can dream.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Seattle Mariners continue their series today at 1:35 p.m. PT.